Milwaukee man avoids jail time after drunk, wrong-way drive toward VP motorcade

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 12 months of probation Monday after driving drunk the wrong way on the interstate toward a vice presidential motorcade.

RELATED: Body cam video shows arrest of man accused of driving drunk the wrong way toward VP Harris’ motorcade

Wayne Wacker was originally facing second-degree reckless endangerment following his Oct. 21 arrest. According to a criminal complaint, Wacker said he was heading home from a bar in Walker's Point when he ended up the wrong way on Interstate 94 near the Marquette interchange. At the time, then-VP Kamala Harris' motorcade was also traveling on the interstate.

He said he was unaware he was driving the wrong way on the freeway and had no idea the vice president was in Milwaukee.

Wacker agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the House of Corrections; however, the prison sentences were stayed, meaning if Wacker successfully completes probation and any other requirements by the court, he will not face incarceration.

Wacker was also fined a total of $500.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip