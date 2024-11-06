Body cam video shows arrest of man accused of driving drunk the wrong way toward VP Harris’ motorcade

MILWAUKEE — “You know you could have killed somebody, right?”

That’s what a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy said to the man accused of driving drunk and the wrong way two weeks ago right past Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade.

New body camera footage shows us the failed field sobriety tests and the arrest of Wayne Waker on Interstate 94 near the Marquette interchange.

He’s charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a felony crime.

Wacker wasn’t just questioned by deputies on scene. Secret Service agents wanted to know if he knew V.P. Harris was in town and whether he was involved in any extremist groups. Wacker insisted he had no intention of harming anyone.

Sheriff’s office body camera footage takes us back to the night of October 21st.

“Where you coming from tonight my boss?” a deputy asked.

“I don’t know,” Wacker replied.

Deputies approached Wacker, who was pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate.

“Clearly too much to drink even with your Miller Lite here, huh?” a deputy asked.

“Doesn’t matter,” Wacker replied.

Wacker claimed he drank two beers before hitting the road. Deputies noted that it took him about ten minutes to find his wallet and he struggled to remove his seatbelt before getting out of the car.

That’s when Secret Service agents approached to get answers.

“Did you see a bunch of cars go by with you going the wrong way?” the agent asked.

“No,” Wacker replied.

Wacker told agents he is not a part of any extremist groups.

His answer wasn’t as clear when asked if he knew V.P. Harris was in town for a campaign stop.

“No, well, I guess I did,” he said.

“Is that the reason you’re going the wrong way on the highway?” the agent asked. Wacker said no.

During Wacker’s field sobriety tests, he failed to walk in a straight line and laughed as he stumbled.

Wacker agreed to a preliminary breathalyzer test. It registered a blood alcohol concentration of .252.

“That’s more than three times the legal limit,” a deputy said. “Wayne, you’re going to be placed under arrest for OWI tonight, OK?”

Wacker is scheduled to return to court on November 18 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, he could face up to five years behind bars.

