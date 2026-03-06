GLENDALE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty after attempting to flee Glendale police during a traffic stop — with an officer inside the moving vehicle.

Keymon Futrell-Hill, 20, was charged with recklessly endangering safety, illegal possession of a firearm, and fleeing or eluding an officer following the November 20, 2023, incident along West Good Hope Road.

Glendale police stopped a car for speeding in the early morning hours. Three people were inside, none of whom had valid driver's licenses, according to the criminal complaint. Officers also noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

Milwaukee man attempts to flee Glendale police with officer inside vehicle

Two of the passengers stepped out of the vehicle, leaving Futrell-Hill in the passenger seat. Officers then noticed him moving to the driver's side and attempting to drive away.

One officer jumped inside the vehicle as it sped off.

"Stop the f***ing car! Stop the car!" the officer shouted in the footage from his body camera, which we obtained from our partners at Midwest Safety.

The officer is seen on video punching Futrell-Hill in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The car traveled approximately 500 feet before running into the curb.

Futrell-Hill then fled on foot before officers located and arrested him.

During a search of the vehicle, police found marijuana, prescription drugs, and a gun.

Futrell-Hill pleaded guilty in June 2025 and was sentenced to 3 years' probation in lieu of an eight-year prison term.

