MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly leading Milwaukee police on a chase while his three children were inside his car on Thursday night.

Police say the chase ended when he collided with another vehicle near 91st Street and Silver Spring Drive.

Watch: Man arrested after police chase with 3 children ends in crash:

Milwaukee man arrested after police chase with 3 children in car ends in crash

According to police, the pursuit began just after 6:40 p.m. when the driver allegedly refused to stop after officers attempted to pull him over for reckless driving near Fond du Lac Freeway and West Silver Spring Drive.

Police say the impact of the collision caused the suspect’s vehicle to roll.

The 30-year-old was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries after a brief foot pursuit. No other injuries were reported.

His children — a 3-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9-year-old — were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say a firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

