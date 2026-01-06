Milwaukee man accused of making pipe bombs at work

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge after authorities say he made pipe bombs at work.

Joseph J. Godlewski, 48, appeared in court Monday on a charge of possession of an improvised explosive device.

According to the criminal complaint, a tipster told police Godlewski was making pipe bombs while working at Metropolitan Maintenance and Landscaping in West Allis. The tipster said Godlewski had materials to make a pipe bomb, had previously assembled and detonated an explosive device, and had provided the tipster with an explosive device.

During a search of Godlewski’s office at the business, authorities found “all necessary components, materials and tools needed to construct multiple improvised explosive devices,” the complaint says. Some items were found in an open U.S. Postal Service bag addressed to Godlewski.

Godlewski is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison.

