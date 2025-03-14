Milwaukee man accused of dropping 1-year-old from second-story porch, battering 25-year-old

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly battered a 25-year-old victim and dropped a 1-year-old from a second-story porch, Milwaukee Police say.

It happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of N. 41st St., according to a news release from police.

During a domestic violence dispute, the man battered the 25-year-old victim and then intentionally dropped the child from the porch.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip