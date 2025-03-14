Milwaukee man accused of dropping 1-year-old from second-story porch, battering 25-year-old

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly battered a 25-year-old victim and dropped a 1-year-old from a second-story porch, Milwaukee Police say.
It happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of N. 41st St., according to a news release from police.
During a domestic violence dispute, the man battered the 25-year-old victim and then intentionally dropped the child from the porch.
Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
