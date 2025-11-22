MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee celebrated the lighting of its 112th annual Christmas tree Thursday evening in the Deer District, marking the second-longest-running Christmas tree lighting tradition in the United States behind only New York City.

The 42-foot Colorado blue spruce, donated by Kaitlyn Schmidt Thabet and Amgad Thabet, was transformed with vibrant jewel tones, large reflective metallic ornaments, oversized snowflakes and lighted stars inspired by the theme "Shining Together."

"This tree stands as a celebration of Milwaukee's incredible spirit during the winter season," said David Caruso, designer of the Christmas tree and local event planner and TV host. "My hope is that it fills your evening and your holidays with light, joy and pride."

Watch the full tree lighting ceremony:

Milwaukee lights 112th annual Christmas tree in historic Deer District celebration

Mayor Cavalier Johnson emphasized the historic significance of the event during his remarks to the crowd gathered in the Deer District.

"Tonight is special, not just because the holiday brings people together, but because this is a historic night for Milwaukee," Johnson said. "Our Christmas tree lighting in the City of Milwaukee is the second-longest-running Christmas tree lighting in the United States of America, only behind New York City."

The celebration featured performances by the Reagan High School varsity Drumline and entertainment by Guyton Entertainment and DJ YC.

Santa Claus made a special appearance, accompanied by his reindeer. Another famous deer — Bucks mascot Bango, also took part in the celebration.

Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, expressed pride in hosting the tree lighting in the Deer District.

"This is what we dreamed about when we built the Deer District," Feigin said. "This is one of the greatest things."

The celebration concluded with the mayor's family and other children helping to officially light the tree, continuing Milwaukee's 112-year tradition of bringing the community together for the holidays.

The event also launched the new Deer District Holiday Market, which runs through November 30 in the beer garden area. The market features local makers, food and drinks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip