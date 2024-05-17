Milwaukee LGBTQ activists reflect on 20-year-anniversary of legal same-sex marriage

Friday marks 20 years since the first legal same-sex marriage in the United States.

That wedding took place in Massachusetts, which became the first US State and sixth jurisdiction in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

Some Milwaukee LGBTQ activists are sharing what the milestone means to them, especially as we get closer to Pride Month.

The Supreme Judicial Court's decision in Goodridge V. Department of Public Health changed everything — on May 17th, 2004, David Wilson and Robert Compton were married in Massachussetts.

The court decision ruled that gay and lesbian couples could no lnger be excluded from civil marriage rights in the state.

Sydni Eure heard from Milwaukee Pride Parade board member Wyatt Tinder, along with Elle Halo, who will be serving as a Grand Marshal in the parade.

They all say the progress is exciting, but there is still more to be done.

"I think about my own marriage — I got married in 2021 to my own husband and it's wild to think that, you know, my neices and nephews aren't going to know a world, really, that didn't have same sex marriage," reflects Tinder.

"Twenty years is a long time, but there's so much more to do," added Halo. "There's still nothing on the books anywhere protecting trans women, specifically, from the nationally rapid rise in murders that we see each year."

The Milwaukee Pride Parade will also be celebrating its 20th year. It will be held on Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 p.m.

