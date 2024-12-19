Milwaukee landlord offers $1,500 reward after arson attack caught on camera

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A terrifying act of arson has left a Milwaukee property owner desperate for answers. Janette Stevens, who has lived on North 46th Street for 22 years, says she has never experienced anything like this.
"In the 22 years I have been here, I've never experienced anything like this," Stevens said.
Security footage from Monday night at around 11 p.m. shows two masked suspects entering the alley behind Stevens’ property. Moments later, flames erupt as the suspects flee the scene. The video, which Stevens shared with TMJ4 News, reveals the shocking moment her garage was set on fire.
"I was targeted," Stevens stated. "I know who did it, but the police are saying they need more of a definite ID."
This isn’t the first time Stevens has been targeted. Just two weeks ago, another video captured a woman with braids and a mask approaching the same property. Armed with spray paint, she vandalized Stevens’ garage, leaving graffiti, gang-related messages, and profanities.
"They spray painted some graffiti, gang words, and profanity on my garage," Stevens explained, describing the ongoing harassment. "They have been threatening my house and my rental properties, not just this property I live in."
Stevens has reported both incidents to the police, but she says this is just the latest in a long line of harassment spanning four years. "It’s one of many, many, many acts over four years," she said, her frustration evident.
Seeking justice, Stevens has reached out to city officials, including the mayor, her alderman, and law enforcement. Now, she’s turning to the public for help. "I’m definitely hoping to make a positive identification so this can come to an end. I’m putting up a $1,500 cash reward, hopefully encouraging someone to talk," she said.
If you recognize the suspects in the video or have any information, please contact Milwaukee police or contact Janette Stevens directly at jstevens75@gmail.com. Stevens’ plea is simple: "Please come forward."
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.