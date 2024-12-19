Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee landlord offers $1,500 reward after arson attack caught on camera

Victim of four years of harassment shares shocking footage of suspects setting her garage ablaze
Property damage caught on Ring camera
TMJ4 News
Property damage caught on Ring camera
Posted

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A terrifying act of arson has left a Milwaukee property owner desperate for answers. Janette Stevens, who has lived on North 46th Street for 22 years, says she has never experienced anything like this.

"In the 22 years I have been here, I've never experienced anything like this," Stevens said.

Janette Stevens - Property Owner
Janette Stevens - Property Owner

Security footage from Monday night at around 11 p.m. shows two masked suspects entering the alley behind Stevens’ property. Moments later, flames erupt as the suspects flee the scene. The video, which Stevens shared with TMJ4 News, reveals the shocking moment her garage was set on fire.

"I was targeted," Stevens stated. "I know who did it, but the police are saying they need more of a definite ID."

Watch: Ring video from North 46th Street

This isn’t the first time Stevens has been targeted. Just two weeks ago, another video captured a woman with braids and a mask approaching the same property. Armed with spray paint, she vandalized Stevens’ garage, leaving graffiti, gang-related messages, and profanities.

suspect spray painting the garage
suspect spray painting the garage

"They spray painted some graffiti, gang words, and profanity on my garage," Stevens explained, describing the ongoing harassment. "They have been threatening my house and my rental properties, not just this property I live in."

Stevens has reported both incidents to the police, but she says this is just the latest in a long line of harassment spanning four years. "It’s one of many, many, many acts over four years," she said, her frustration evident.

Janette Stevens' mortorcycle and vehichle were totaled in the fire
Janette Stevens' mortorcycle and vehichle were totaled in the fire

Seeking justice, Stevens has reached out to city officials, including the mayor, her alderman, and law enforcement. Now, she’s turning to the public for help. "I’m definitely hoping to make a positive identification so this can come to an end. I’m putting up a $1,500 cash reward, hopefully encouraging someone to talk," she said.

Janette Stevens' garage was set on fire monday night
Janette Stevens' garage was set on fire monday night

If you recognize the suspects in the video or have any information, please contact Milwaukee police or contact Janette Stevens directly at jstevens75@gmail.com. Stevens’ plea is simple: "Please come forward."

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones