Milwaukee labor leader reflects on canceled Cesar Chavez Day celebrations: 'Now it's just another Tuesday'

The City of Milwaukee canceled its planned Cesar Chavez Day celebrations after a New York Times investigation reported allegations of sexual abuse and assault against the late labor organizer.

One of the reported victims is Dolores Huerta, a labor leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers alongside Chavez.

March 31 once meant honoring Chavez and his work supporting farmworkers, but that is no longer the case. Southside resident and sitting executive board member on the Labor Council of Latin American Advancement Cesar Hernandez, who was named after Chavez, reflected on the news.

WATCH: Milwaukee labor leader reflects on canceled Cesar Chavez Day celebrations

Milwaukee labor leader reflects on canceled Cesar Chavez Day celebrations

"It’s just another Tuesday," Hernandez said.

"He's what made the movement, for better or for worse, and we now know it’s for worse," Hernandez said.

"I was very disheartened and taken aback initially of the allegations of being an abuser," Hernandez said.

When asked why he chose a specific meeting location for the interview, Hernandez explained his reasoning.

"I chose for us to meet here to uplift somebody who didn’t receive the initial recognition and credit for the work that was done," Hernandez said.

With the day being about those who stood for others, Hernandez said the day is now a day of reflection of those put on a pedestal.

"A reminder to look into who the person actually is or was if they’re no longer with us," Hernandez said.

Across southeastern Wisconsin, that reflection is already taking shape. This includes calls to service by the United Farm Workers, Milwaukee County recognizing Worker Justice Day, and the Marcus Performing Arts Center rethinking future programming.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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