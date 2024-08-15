Milwaukee job fair opens doors: A rainy day leads to bright opportunities for local job seekers

MILWAUKEE — Antonis Ybarra braved the pouring rain on Milwaukee’s south side to attend Thursday's job fair, determined to network and explore opportunities. What he didn't expect was to walk away with a potential job in hand.
"It feels incredible," Antonis said, a smile spreading across his face. "Not only does this event offer more opportunities for my future, but it also helps me connect with other people in the city. It’s truly a wonderful experience."
The City of Milwaukee’s Office of Equity and Inclusion organized the job fair, aiming to bridge the informational gaps that often leave residents unaware of the opportunities around them. Despite the gloomy weather, the atmosphere buzzed with hope and determination.
Chris Newman, a recruiter for the Center for Urban Teaching, noticed Antonis’s potential right away. "We have a lot of people lined up looking for teachers who have been trained with our center because they already know these candidates are reliable, skilled, and possess the character to be high-performing educators," Newman explained.
Antonis didn’t waste any time. He filled out the necessary paperwork, put his best foot forward, and saw doors begin to open. Newman shared more about the path ahead: "There’s a six-week training program in the summer that runs from June through July. Students like Antonis start in the classroom even before they have a degree, gaining invaluable experience."
Watch: 'It’s truly a wonderful experience': Milwaukee job fair opens doors
Reflecting on the day, Antonis expressed his gratitude. "Sometimes, we just need a helping hand to move forward, and events like this go a long way in making that happen."
Jason Thompson, an organizer from the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, echoed that sentiment.
"Our goal is to close the informational gaps between people living in Milwaukee who might not be aware of the vast opportunities available to them," says Thompson.
As the event drew to a close, Antonis was visibly excited about the possibilities ahead.
"It makes me feel absolutely ecstatic to see the opportunities available in this city," he said. "It’s been a truly wonderful experience," says Ybarra
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.