County Clare Irish Inn and Pub on Milwaukee's east side is hosting a St. Baldrick's Day fundraiser on Sunday, March 15, as part of its St. Patrick's Day celebrations. The event raises money for childhood cancer research by having participants shave their heads, beards, mustaches — and even eyebrows.

WATCH: Milwaukee Irish Inn & Pub hosting St. Baldrick's Day fundraiser to fight childhood cancer

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day by giving back

Ceci Rodriguez, from County Clare, said the bar jumped into the fundraiser last year after its sister property, Saint Brennan's, had already been participating in the nationwide event.

County Clare

"Last year was our full event where we just kind of dove in. Our GM Sarah Wilson just really had a vision to get in on it," Rodriguez said.

The event is open to anyone who wants to participate. Those who want to take part can register through the County Clare Irish Inn and Pub website.

Kidd O'Shea

The collective fundraising goal for the event is $20,000, though Rodriguez said she personally hopes the effort gets closer to $100,000.

"So our collective goal is $20,000. The social media push, my personal one, we'd really like to get closer to $100,000," Rodriguez said.

Kidd O'Shea

The St. Baldrick's event on Sunday follows the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, with St. Patrick's Day itself falling on Tuesday March 17th. County Clare is located at Astor and Knapp on Milwaukee's east side.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

