MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee paused to honor a hometown hero whose impact reached far beyond the soccer field. A new mural and stadium ribbon cutting celebrated the life and legacy of the late Jimmy Banks.

On a warm June morning, the laughter of soccer kids filled the air at the newly named Jimmy Banks Memorial Stadium on Milwaukee's northwest side.

"Just seeing how many people he's impacted and the younger kids who might not necessarily know him," said Jordan Banks, Jimmy's youngest son.

TMJ4 Jordan Banks, Jimmy's youngest son.

Jordan, Tia and Alex all know the impact of Jimmy Banks.

"Just a very surreal feeling," Jordan Banks said.

Jordan wears the number 4 to honor his dad.

"My dad's legacy is more than him being a great father, it's him being a great friend, a great brother, great coach and great player," Jordan Banks said.

TMJ4 JIMMY BANKS MURAL

Family, friends, city leaders, and community members gathered to unveil a vibrant new mural in Banks' honor — a tribute not only to his achievements but to his lasting influence on generations of Milwaukee youth.

Watch: Milwaukee honors soccer legend Jimmy Banks with new mural and stadium dedication

Milwaukee honors soccer legend Jimmy Banks with new mural and stadium dedication

"His legacy reaches deep into the heart of the lives he touched," said Tia Richardson, the local artist who designed the mural.

TMJ4 Jimmy Banks Mentoring Milwaukee Youth

Richardson captured not just Banks' athletic achievements but also his role as a mentor and advocate for equity in sports.

"His commitment to working with young people to draw out their potential really spoke to me," Richardson said.

TMJ4 Tia Richardson, the local artist who designed the mural

Jimmy Banks, a Milwaukee native, former U.S. National Team player, and beloved coach, dedicated his life to opening doors for young players of color. He was the first African American to captain the U.S. Men's National Team, representing the country at the 1990 World Cup before returning home to inspire local youth.

"The best part of the story for me is his intentionality — coming back to Milwaukee. After he went to the World Cup and was notable, he could've lived anywhere he wanted to — he had the finances to live anywhere in the world. He intentionally came back to Milwaukee to pay it forward," said Alex Erdmann, College Career Advisor for Milwaukee Public Schools.

Alex Erdmann, College Career Advisor for Milwaukee Public Schools. TMJ4

As the mural gleams with color, attendees were reminded that Jimmy Banks' legacy isn't just painted on a wall — it lives on in every young player stepping onto this field.

"It's more than being a great player on the field, it's being a great person off the field," Jordan Banks said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip