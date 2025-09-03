Milwaukee homicide investigation: 62-year-old man found dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 62-year-old man who was found dead Tuesday night.

Police said the homicide occurred around 9 p.m. near 6th and Clybourn in Milwaukee.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene after sustaining fatal blunt-force trauma injuries. He was identified as Randy Harvey by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we know in the investigation:

Milwaukee police investigate fatal beating of 62-year-old man

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip