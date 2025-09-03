Milwaukee homicide investigation: 62-year-old man found dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 62-year-old man who was found dead Tuesday night.
Police said the homicide occurred around 9 p.m. near 6th and Clybourn in Milwaukee.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene after sustaining fatal blunt-force trauma injuries. He was identified as Randy Harvey by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
What we know in the investigation:
It’s unclear what led up to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
