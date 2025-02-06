Milwaukee Health Department finds 'significant' lead exposure issues at MPS schools

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other officials are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to address "significant" lead exposure issues in schools.

Mayor Johnson, City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis, and Milwaukee Public Schools Interim Superintendent Eduardo Galvan will hold a news conference at noon Thursday to discuss the issue.

According to a news release from the mayor's office, tests at several schools conducted by the Milwaukee Health Department have found lead dust and lead paint "that exceed allowable standards."

The tests were conducted following individual cases of high lead levels in the blood of students.

Lead levels exceeding state standards were found at both Golda Meir School and Kagel Elementary School. Results were still pending for tests at Maryland Avenue Montessori.

At Golda Meir, the lead dust level on windowsills was more than 14 times allowable standards. Dust levels on the ground floor were more than 6 times the standard, "meaning all floors are considered hazardous," a report from the Milwaukee Health Department says.

TMJ4 News reported in January about a case of lead poisoning at Golda Meir.

The report concluded that MPS "must immediately and significantly improve its detection, monitoring, and control of lead hazards," including revising the district's Lead Management Plan, prioritizing high-risk facilities for testing and remediation, reviewing and updating cleaning and prevention protocols, and proactively mitigating risks to students with developmental disorders.

There are no safe levels of lead in the blood for children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read the full letter from the Milwaukee Health Department to MPS below:

