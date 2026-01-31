Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity joins Pope Leo Village initiative, to build seven affordable homes in city

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity announced Thursday that it is joining the Pope Leo Village initiative, a multi-city project sponsored and inspired by an anonymous donor committed to Pope Leo’s vision and lifelong call to serve others.

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity is one of 16 Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide participating in the initiative.

According to Habitat for Humanity, Milwaukee’s Pope Leo Village initiative will help sponsor the construction of seven affordable homes in the Bronzeville and Harambee neighborhoods in 2026 and 2027, with construction beginning in summer 2026.

The non-profit adds that these homes will help some Milwaukee families invest in the stability of home ownership.

“At a time when too many families are priced out of home ownership, this initiative is a powerful reminder that affordable housing is built through community, service and shared responsibility,” Brian Sonderman, CEO of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, said.

TMJ4 File photo of Brian Sonderman with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

“Pope Leo Village invites young people and schools to put love into action by building alongside future homeowners and investing in the future of our city.”

The goal of Pope Leo Village, according to Habitat for Humanity, is to engage schools, students and faith communities in hands-on service that supports affordable home ownership. Through volunteering, fundraising and learning opportunities, young people can play a meaningful role in helping families become first-time home buyers.

Like all Habitat homes, the non-profit says that the Pope Leo Village homes in Milwaukee will be built in partnership with future homeowners, who contribute sweat equity hours and purchase their homes with an affordable mortgage.

Habitat for Humanity encourages all those inspired by Pope Leo’s call to serve others to get involved in this village initiative through volunteering, fundraising and supporting affordable home ownership in Milwaukee.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip