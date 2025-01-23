Milwaukee groups to host 3rd Aldermanic District candidate forum at Zao MKE Church

MILWAUKEE — A candidate forum for Milwaukee's 3rd Aldermanic District seat will be held tonight.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. at Zao MKE Church, with all eight 3rd District aldermanic candidates expected to attend, according to a community organizer.

The eight candidates include:



Josh Anderson

Daniel Bauman

Alex Brower

Franco Ferrante

Ieshuh Griffin

Bryant Junco

Alexander Kostal

Nas Musa

The seat was left open after the death of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff in November.

The event is organized by Voces de la Frontera Action, the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, Peace Action, the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, the Greater Milwaukee Green Party, and Jewish Voice for Peace Milwaukee.

Zao MKE Church is located at 2319 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211.

