Milwaukee groups to host 3rd Aldermanic District candidate forum at Zao MKE Church

MILWAUKEE — A candidate forum for Milwaukee's 3rd Aldermanic District seat will be held tonight.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. at Zao MKE Church, with all eight 3rd District aldermanic candidates expected to attend, according to a community organizer.
The eight candidates include:
- Josh Anderson
- Daniel Bauman
- Alex Brower
- Franco Ferrante
- Ieshuh Griffin
- Bryant Junco
- Alexander Kostal
- Nas Musa
The seat was left open after the death of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff in November.
The event is organized by Voces de la Frontera Action, the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, Peace Action, the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, the Greater Milwaukee Green Party, and Jewish Voice for Peace Milwaukee.
Zao MKE Church is located at 2319 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211.
