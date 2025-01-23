Watch Now
Milwaukee County

Milwaukee groups to host 3rd Aldermanic District candidate forum at Zao MKE Church

The forum begins at 6 p.m. at Zao MKE Church, with all eight candidates expected to attend, according to a community organizer.
Zao MKE Church
TMJ4 News
Zao MKE Church
MILWAUKEE — A candidate forum for Milwaukee's 3rd Aldermanic District seat will be held tonight.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. at Zao MKE Church, with all eight 3rd District aldermanic candidates expected to attend, according to a community organizer.

zao mke church

RELATED:
-Visit Milwaukee Common Council's website
-Learn more about Zao MKE Church
-Learn more about Voces de la Frontera Action
-Learn more about the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance

The eight candidates include:

  • Josh Anderson
  • Daniel Bauman
  • Alex Brower
  • Franco Ferrante
  • Ieshuh Griffin
  • Bryant Junco
  • Alexander Kostal
  • Nas Musa

The seat was left open after the death of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff in November.

The event is organized by Voces de la Frontera Action, the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, Peace Action, the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, the Greater Milwaukee Green Party, and Jewish Voice for Peace Milwaukee.

Zao MKE Church is located at 2319 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

