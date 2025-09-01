Milwaukee gears up for Laborfest with downtown march and free lakefront festival

MILWAUKEE — At 11 a.m. Monday, working people will leave Zeidler Union Square to march through the streets of downtown Milwaukee to kick off Laborfest 2025.

This year’s Laborfest parade and festival comes as the AFL-CIO concludes the “It’s Better in a Union: Fighting for Freedom, Fairness and Security” bus tour, which crisscrossed the country, to highlight workers’ fights to organize, win fair contracts, and counteract the impact that reckless policies are having on their lives.

Laborfest 2025 also includes a free day of fun at the lakefront at Henry Maier Festival Park featuring live music for all ages, children’s activities, bingo, wrestling, a classic car show, and more.

For more information, visit the Laborfest website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip