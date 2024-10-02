Milwaukee firefighters are working to learn what led to an early morning house fire near 35th and Courtland Wednesday.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to a grandmother who says her daughter and four grandchildren live in the home. She says everyone got out of the house safely, but one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Watch: Family of five displaced after early morning house fire.

Milwaukee firefighters investigating early morning house fire

Sydni saw the kids outside in pajamas. The grandmother she spoke to says some of the children had to jump out of windows to safety. Firefighters say they had to rescue two people from a second-story porch.

Sydni is working to learn more about the cause of the fire from investigators. This story will be updated.

