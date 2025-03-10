Milwaukee Fire responds to school bus crash near 12th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is responding to a crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near 12th and Fond du Lac, near I-94.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, if any other vehicles were involved, or if anyone was hurt. Our crew on scene tells us the students onboard the bus are from Bay View High School.

TMJ4

This is a developing story and will be updated.

