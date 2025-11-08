Milwaukee Fire Department says one person dead after apartment building fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says one person is dead after an early Saturday morning apartment building fire on the 4600 block of South 1st Street.
According to the department's battalion chief, MFD was dispatched to an apartment building in the area for a report of a fire around 6:49 a.m.
The department says one person was pronounced dead on-scene.
In addition, first responders rescued multiple people from the building and one person was transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The department says the fire is under control.
The battalion chief adds that it notified the Red Cross of the fire and that its cause is still under investigation.
