Milwaukee Fire Department says one person dead after apartment building fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says one person is dead after an early Saturday morning apartment building fire on the 4600 block of South 1st Street.

According to the department's battalion chief, MFD was dispatched to an apartment building in the area for a report of a fire around 6:49 a.m.

The department says one person was pronounced dead on-scene.

TMJ4 News Aftermath of a fire at an apartment building on the 4600 block of South 1st Street

In addition, first responders rescued multiple people from the building and one person was transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The department says the fire is under control.

The battalion chief adds that it notified the Red Cross of the fire and that its cause is still under investigation.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip