Milwaukee Fire Department installs microchip scanners to help reunite lost pets with owners

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) announced a new initiative Wednesday aimed at helping to reunite lost pets with their owners.

The initiative involves microchip scanners, which MFD said have been installed at every fire station across the city, according to a news release.

The hope is that microchip scanners will help firefighters more easily reunite a lost dog or pet brought to their station with its owner.

“This initiative demonstrates the positive difference the Milwaukee Fire Department can make by further investing in the community to bring lost pets back to the safety of their families,” Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said in the release.

The scanners were made possible through a grant from Friends of MADACC, a nonprofit organization that supports the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and works to improve outcomes for lost, stray and homeless animals throughout Milwaukee County.

“Friends of MADACC previously helped fund a similar program for the Milwaukee Police Department, so providing every fire station with microchip scanners was a natural next step,” Amila Rizvic, president of Friends of MADACC, said. “This initiative not only increases the chances of reuniting lost dogs with their families but also strengthens public awareness about the value of microchipping and responsible pet ownership.”

There are 32 fire stations in the city of Milwaukee. To find the closest fire station near you, click here.

