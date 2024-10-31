Milwaukee father charged in death of 5-year-old after crash near 81st & Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man faces new charges in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed his son.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw Christopher Sloan’s SUV driving down the road with the driver’s door open, his arm and leg hanging out, while he laughed and played loud music moments before crashing into parked cars Friday night near 81st Street and Hampton Avenue.

Tests later showed the 34-year-old had a blood-alcohol level approximately three times the legal limit. He also told investigators he has never had a valid driver’s license.

Five-year-old Jaylen Sloan was critically injured in the crash and later died at the hospital. His twin brother survived.

