'IT JUST BROKE ME': Grandmother opens up about 5-year-old crash victim, charges pending for child's father

MILWAUKEE — Cassandra Harriell's grief is heavy after losing her 5-year-old grandson, Jaylen Sloan, following a car crash.

Jaylen and his twin brother, Jaylon, were riding in an SUV with their father last Friday when he crashed near North 81st Street and Hampton Avenue.

"He had such a beautiful smile. He was so full of life, funny, loved his brother," Harriell told TMJ4 News.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office states it is believed that the driver had been drinking. Investigators presume the children were riding in the front seat without seat belts. Booster seats were in the back of the vehicle.

Jaylen was hospitalized for his injuries, but his condition declined. The 5-year-old died early Sunday morning.

"It just broke me because he didn't deserve that. He won't see his sixth birthday. He won't graduate with his brother or ride a bike," Harriell explained. "The very person that was supposed to love and protect them—their father. It is the worst hurt you could ever feel."

Jaylon is staying at his grandmother's place for now, waiting to go home, where he shared a room with his brother.

From visits to grandma's house to the movies to starting school, the identical twins did everything together with so much joy.

"I told him this morning. He's in heaven, and he said, 'No, Grandma, he's at the hospital. He's coming home.' How do you explain to him that he's never coming back?" Harriell said through tears.

Jaylen's handprints are now on Harriell's wall, surrounded by pictures of him and his brother.

The Halloween costume that Jaylen will never wear is close by.

They are all painful reminders as Harriell tries to stay strong for her family.

"Just hold your kids and love them. Please do not drink and drive," Harriell said.

Jaylen's family plans to hold a vigil at the crash site Tuesday night. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing potential charges.

