MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who they say struck and killed a 66-year-old pedestrian Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Ruby Street in Milwaukee. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: What we know in the hit-and-run investigation

Milwaukee fatal crash: Pedestrian killed near Teutonia and Ruby, driver at large

The search for the driver, who police say fled the scene, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

