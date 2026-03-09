Milwaukee family raises reward to $10,000 for tips in the 2012 killing of Trell Jackson

MILWAUKEE — The family of a Milwaukee man killed at a house party more than 13 years ago is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

James "Trell" Jackson was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2012 — just 16 days after his 33rd birthday. His family says masked men came up to him at a house party he was attending and killed him.

His sister, Tawanna Jordan, reached out to TMJ4 hoping that renewed attention on the case could help move the investigation forward.

"We had a real close relationship. Before he passed, we got closer. He would call me every day," Jordan said.

She said Jackson called her the morning he died, asking if he could pick her children up from school. She said no, due to unrelated reasons, and they never got a chance to see him that day — something she says she still regrets.

Jackson left behind twins who were born after his death. His daughter, Semaj Jackson, and her brother James, recently turned 13 and have grown up without ever meeting their father.

"They never had a chance to meet their dad, they ask questions about them. They're named after him," Jordan said.

Semaj said she has heard stories about how excited her father was to meet his children, even saying that she's told she looks like him.

"He always talked about how he wanted to see us," Semaj said.

Jordan said the family still does not know who killed her brother or why.

"We don't know who did it, don't know why, don't know anything. He was parked right here by this tree," Jordan said.

She said the family has returned to the site of the shooting multiple times over the years, including on the anniversary of his death, and spent the early years after his killing passing out flyers in the area.

"We have came here within the first two years of it happening, passing out flyers, no one says anything," Jordan said.

The family believes two people were responsible for the shooting.

A cousin recently increased the reward from $5,000 to $10,000, and the family says they are looking to increase it further. Jordan said she is grateful for her cousin's contribution and that the entire family is united in their push for justice.

"I know money talks. If you offer any amount of money, people will talk. We are hoping this will bring the answers we need. It's been almost 14 years and we need justice," Jordan said.

Jordan described her experience with the justice system as horrible. She said she calls investigators monthly or every other month and has gone a year or two at a time without hearing from anyone. She said there are only 2 cold case detectives in the city of Milwaukee and questioned how they can manage both old and new cases simultaneously.

"It has to get better. Because if it doesn't, its going to be many other families like my family going through this with no justice," Jordan said.

Jordan said the uncertainty of not knowing who is responsible takes a constant toll on her.

"I could be walking next to the person who did it and not know. Its no pain nobody should feel, its just unsettling," Jordan said.

She said she hopes this year will finally bring her family the answers they have been waiting for.

"I'm very hopeful. I've seen cases go 20-30 years and then they finally get justice. So I'm hoping this year we can get justice," Jordan said.

Holding a photo of her brother, Jordan made a direct appeal to anyone with information.

"This is my brother and we're still looking for justice for him," Jordan said.

"If it was your family y'all would want someone to give up information on your family. We have to do better. As a city, as a community, we have to do better, " Jordan said.

Jackson's twins also made a direct appeal.

"I want to know who did this to my daddy," Semaj said.

Together, the twins said: "We just want justice for our daddy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tawanna Jordan at 414-881-0659, or the Milwaukee Police Department.

You can also call the Cold Case Department at 414-935-7360 or submit a tip anonymously to Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

