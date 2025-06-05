Milwaukee family mourns 45-year-old man shot and killed near his home

MILWAUKEE — A South Side Milwaukee family is mourning after 45-year-old Vincent Torres was shot and killed just steps from his home.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of South 11th Street, where Torres was gunned down on the sidewalk near his residence.

"I just want somebody to say something, if you've seen something please…" said Citlali Cardenas Torres, Vincent's niece, speaking through tears as she clutched her phone containing the last voice message he left for her.

45-year-old Vincent Torres was shot and killed just steps from his home.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, family members gathered at the scene, lighting candles and honoring a man they say always put others first.

"My uncle was a great man, he was great father, hardworking, like you call my uncle I don't care if you were 10-20 mins away my uncle always made a way," Citlali said.

She described her uncle as the joy of their family — someone who always made time for others, loved children, and gave without hesitation.

"This should not be happening right now, we're supposed to be preparing for Father's Day," Citlali said.

Neighbors said Vincent was shot after a dispute. According to family members, someone left and returned in a car before opening fire.

"Cowards, pulled out a gun and killed my uncle! Killed him and left him laying there for dead," Citlali said.

Now, only days before Father's Day, his family is left with grief, unanswered questions, and hope that investigators will move swiftly.

