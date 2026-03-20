Milwaukee families prepare for spring break with free activities and community meal drives

Spring break is approaching, leaving many Milwaukee parents searching for local activities and childcare options, while community leaders work to ensure students have enough to eat during the week off.

Erin Fischer is a mother of two active sons who love to run, jump, and kick. With a busy work schedule, she is still figuring out what her family's week will look like.

Alonna Johnson

"If I am honest, spring break 2026 is still up in the air," Fischer said.

"I think that’s right now my indecisiveness of I’m taking that week off or if I am going to split it and do daycare half the time and do more of a local staycation," Fischer said.

For families staying local, there are several options. The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is hosting School's Out Days for a full-week experience. For a shorter option, the Wisconsin Humane Society is offering Barks and Blooms camps for animal lovers. Having flexible options close to home can make all the difference for families.

"We’re all in this together-solidarity-we all got this and I will see you on the other side of spring break," Fischer said.

While some families plan activities, a week off school means missing out on daily meals for others. Cassandra Ortega, who runs the Little Free Pantry on South 21st Street, is teaming up with Milwaukee Public Schools on a spring break meal drive.

Alonna Johnson

They will give out 150 kits with a week's worth of food to families in need. Ortega is accepting donations for the meal kits through March 22.

"It’s deeply rooted in helping the kids in the community," Ortega said.

The little free pantry on South 21st Street is open to any who needs it.

For families looking for free or low-cost local activities, options include:



Walking the Milwaukee Riverwalk to look for public art and boats.

Taking kids to the Milwaukee Art Museum, where children 12 and under are free.

Checking out exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Attending free storytimes, crafts, or play spaces at Milwaukee Public Library branches.

Walking along Lake Michigan at Bradford Beach on a beautiful day.

Visiting animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

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