MILWAUKEE — Nyesha Stone turned her passion for journalism and her love for Milwaukee into a business eight years ago, filling what she saw as a gap in local media coverage.

"What I noticed was just like something that was missing," Stone said. "It really kind of started with the creative scene because I felt a part of that."

Watch: Milwaukee entrepreneur builds positive news platform around local stories

Since its launch, Carvd n Stone has covered big names on and off the red carpet and highlighted Milwaukee stories with a positive angle. The news source has gained recognition beyond the Brew City.

"Years later, E! News just like cited one of our interviews, and we've been featured in a week," Stone said.

But Stone admits the road has not been easy starting her own online news publication.

"You would assume that covering positive news—it would be easy," Stone said.

She said the first couple of years were challenging because people confused her approach with superficial reporting.

"People thought like they confuse fluff news with positive news. So, you know, like fluff, like a kitten being born or something like that," Stone said. "But no, we're still doing in-depth journalism, we're still interviewing, we're still fact-checking, but we're just the angle of positive news."

Entrepreneurship has taught her valuable lessons about sustainability and perseverance.

"Has it been easy, like sustaining myself? Absolutely not," Stone said. "I think after these eight years, we were doing a good job now, but really it's been like a struggle being an entrepreneur."

Despite the challenges, Stone remains determined to see Carvd n Stone succeed because there are always enough good stories to share in Milwaukee.

