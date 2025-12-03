Milwaukee east side establishment Beans & Barley is closing after more than 50 years

MILWAUKEE — A staple of Milwaukee's east side, Beans & Barley announced Wednesday they would soon close after more than 50 years in business.

"Beans & Barley will be closing its doors permanently on Jan 31, 2026," the deli, market, and cafe said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"We want to send our utmost gratitude to all who have come through this building as customers and employees these last 52 years," the statement continues. "They have been truly incredible."

The business noted that its building is being sold, "and we are not in a position to buy it."

The statement also included a call to support locally-run small businesses:

"Should you have the means please, please, frequent and support your local small businesses: restaurants, venues, bars, maker spaces, gift shops, toy shops, vintage stores, artists, book shops, healers, record stores, support your local radio, theatres, performing arts spaces etc. They will not make it without you, they make up your community, they are what makes this city incredible and they need you."

Beans & Barley has served Milwaukee's east since 1973.

You can read the full statement here:

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip