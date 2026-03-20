MILWAUKEE — Prices at the pump are rising alongside the climbing temperatures. The Milwaukee-Waukesha metro average is $3.68 Friday for regular unleaded gas, which is nearly 70 cents higher than this time last year, according to AAA.

Spring break trips and warm weather are pushing more drivers onto the roads.

Debbie Anderson watches gas prices closely.

"Working in a gas station for like five years, I've just learned to do that," Anderson said.

Mike Beiermeister Debbie Anderson

TMJ4 met Anderson while driving around the city searching for the lowest and highest prices. GasBuddy, a site where drivers report prices, showed one of the cheapest options was a BP station off Brown Deer Road.

"I feel deceived," Anderson said.

She found the station closed for renovations with no gas available.

"I made a point to drive this way to get the $2.99 gas," Anderson said.

Watch: Milwaukee drivers feel the pinch as gas prices and temperatures rise

Milwaukee drivers feel the pinch as gas prices and temperatures rise

On a fixed income, every dollar counts for Anderson.

"I'm thinking about taking a ride by the lake. I haven't been to the lake in a long time… this is a nice day to do it," Anderson said.

Kenyetta Lowery also noticed the changing costs.

Mike Beiermeister Kenyetta Lowery

"Yesterday I was here with one price… and today is another," Lowery said.

TMJ4 met Lowery at a gas station off Appleton and Hampton, which is one of the few that can offer a little relief. Some stations still offer a cash discount, and at that location, it is 10 cents off a gallon. But for many drivers, that is not enough to give up the convenience or security of a quick swipe, even as prices keep climbing.

"I don't really like to carry cash on me — it slips out of my pocket easier, so I don't take advantage of it," Lowery said.

A store worker told TMJ4 that many people don't take advantage of it.

Lowery drives between nursing homes for work, filling up every three days and cutting back elsewhere.

"Don't eat out as much—put it toward your gas," Lowery said.

As prices climb, drivers say they will still enjoy the nice days when they can, even if the ride costs more.

"If you've got a couple extra dollars, take a ride. It's worth it," Anderson said.

AAA recommends checking local prices before you head out and remembering that not every low price posted will still be there when you pull in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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