Milwaukee drivers facing potential vehicle damages with potholes

MILWAUKEE — Potholes are appearing across Milwaukee roads as the weather warms up, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to vehicles.
Riverwest Autobody owner Peter Bilgo said this is the time of year his business is booming.
"When the weather starts getting nice, the potholes appear," Bilgo said.
The road conditions are causing significant damage to cars, costing drivers hundreds of dollars in repairs.
"That one is going to ruin your wheel," Bilgo said.
"There was a Toyota that was in here yesterday and had a wobbling rear wheel," Bilgo said.
"It cost her about $250," Bilgo said.
Out on Milwaukee roads, it does not take long to spot the problem or see drivers trying to dodge it. Driver Jennifer Breitlow just got a new car and said avoiding the potholes is not easy.
"I’ve gotten a flat tire in the past, but now I just swerve around them and try to avoid them at all costs," Breitlow said.
"And I have a little one in the car, and you go really deep into some of them," Breitlow said.
Bilgo told me drivers should get their vehicles checked out if their steering wheel is not straight, they start hearing noises, or they feel shaking.
"If you just slow down, your chances of hitting a pothole are reduced because you have time to react," Bilgo said.
The Department of Public Works wants drivers to report potholes when they see them. The department said crews can respond in one to three days.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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