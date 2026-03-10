MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump, with gas prices varying significantly depending on where in the city you fill up — and some reward programs and membership options could help stretch your dollar further.

I went across town comparing prices and looking into whether gas station reward programs are really worth it.

Grocery rewards can cut your cost per gallon

The first stop wasn't a gas station at all.

At Pick 'N Save, every dollar spent on groceries earns 1 fuel point. Once you hit 100 fuel points, that's 10 cents off per gallon. Drivers can redeem those rewards at participating BP or Amoco gas stations. At the pump, drivers enter the phone number or loyalty ID tied to their rewards account to apply the discount.

Gas at a BP in Riverwest was $3.39 a gallon — but that's without fuel points applied.

Milwaukee driver says he'll go the extra mile to find cheap gas

Prices shift depending on where you are in the city

On the way to the south side, a price at the Citgo on Vel R. Phillips Avenue caught my eye, so I made a quick pit stop. That's where I ran into Antoine Foster.

"Come down with the gas prices please y'all. We are ordinary people trying to make it and make a dollar out of 15 cents," Foster said.

He said he'd gladly drive a few extra blocks if it meant saving a few bucks.

"I would travel to Cancun if I can if it was 94 cents," Foster said.

The search continued from there. A BP in Walker's Point showed no difference in price. Another BP on the south side, in the Historic Mitchell Street area, was also $3.39 — and even the Citgo across the street matched that price.

The cheapest gas I found

Eventually, there was a break. A Citgo and a Hometown station on Becher Street both came in at $3.09 — the cheapest prices found during the drive.

And when Foster was asked whether he knew about gas station reward programs, his response was immediate.

"Where is that? Sign me up!" Foster said.

Costco membership could mean even more savings

For drivers who shop in bulk, a Costco membership could also mean savings at the pump. Gas there was $2.95 for members — 14 cents cheaper than the lowest price found while driving around. A steady line of cars at the pump suggested plenty of people are already taking advantage.

When prices climb this high, drivers say saving even a few cents a gallon can make the extra trip across town worth it.

