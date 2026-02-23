Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee DPW working to fix water main break in Bay View, water flow temporarily stopped to nearby area

DPW says it suspects a 16-inch water main broke on Sunday near South Clement Avenue and East Dakota Street.
Flooding near the area of South Clement Avenue and East Dakota Street after a water main break in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) says it is working to fix what it suspects to be a 16-inch water main that broke on Sunday in the city's Bay View neighborhood.

A TMJ4 viewer sent in a photo and video of flooding caused by the water main break near South Clement Avenue and East Dakota Street.

Watch: TMJ4 viewer Megan Husband captured a video of flooding in Bay View after a water main break on Sunday.

Milwaukee DPW did not immediately give TMJ4 a timeline for when it expects to repair the water main, but did say that it has stopped water flow to buildings near the break until it can repair the main.

This is a developing story that we will update as we learn more information from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

