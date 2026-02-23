Milwaukee DPW working to fix water main break in Bay View, water flow temporarily stopped to nearby area

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) says it is working to fix what it suspects to be a 16-inch water main that broke on Sunday in the city's Bay View neighborhood.

A TMJ4 viewer sent in a photo and video of flooding caused by the water main break near South Clement Avenue and East Dakota Street.

Watch: TMJ4 viewer Megan Husband captured a video of flooding in Bay View after a water main break on Sunday.

Flooding near the area of South Clement Avenue and East Dakota Street after a water main break in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

Milwaukee DPW did not immediately give TMJ4 a timeline for when it expects to repair the water main, but did say that it has stopped water flow to buildings near the break until it can repair the main.

This is a developing story that we will update as we learn more information from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip