Milwaukee DPW warns of winter storm travel impacts Monday, plans about 100 crews for snow removal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) says it is ready for the winter storm and the snow expected Sunday night into Monday. DPW adds that you should plan for travel impacts during the Monday morning commute.

DPW says its crews and equipment are ready to respond, anticipating that it will call about 100 crews/pieces of equipment to work around the clock in 12 hour shifts until after snow has stopped and all streets are safe and passable.

DPW adds that Sunday was the deadline for Milwaukee residents to rake leaves to the curb or place them in compostable paper bags for collection. Leaf collection was scheduled to begin Monday; however, DPW says that due to the snow storm, it will likely have to delay leaf collection by a few days.

DPW expects collection to begin later this week, and a full leaf collection cycle across the city will still be completed.

Because many Milwaukee residents recently placed leaves out for pickup, DPW says its operators will make every effort to avoid plowing leaves onto lawns.

With temperatures forecast to reach the upper 40s by Thursday, DPW adds that Milwaukee residents should expect snow to remain in parking lanes during DPW's cleanup operations to help minimize impacts to leaf piles.

At this time, DPW says there are no winter parking regulation impacts.

Winter parking rules ended March 1, but DPW adds that parking lanes on both main and residential streets may still be affected by snow during cleanup operations until warmer temperatures melt the snow.

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