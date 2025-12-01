Milwaukee DPW suspends garbage, recycling collection Monday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has suspended garbage and recycling collection for Monday due to this weekend’s snow event.

Sanitation crews will return to sanitation duties on Tuesday and work extended 10-hour shifts throughout the week to complete all delayed collections after being reassigned to assist with snow operations, according to a release from DPW.

In the release, DPW provided the following instructions for residents:

Set your cart out on your regular collection day

Leave it out until it’s collected. Pickup may be later than usual

Clear snow and ice from the top of your cart and the area around it so crews can access it. Carts that aren’t accessible cannot be collected.



To confirm your normal collection schedule, visit milwaukee.gov/collectionday.

