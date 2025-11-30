MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents are cleaning up after a major snowstorm dumped significant amounts of snow across the area, with totals reaching 8 inches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Robert Krug spent Sunday morning shoveling his sidewalk on Milwaukee's north side after nearly a foot of snow blanketed the area.

Krug, a seasoned Milwaukee resident, knows city code allows 24 hours after snow falls to shovel sidewalks. He says the longer you wait, the worse it becomes.

"Don't wait, it's actually pretty nice out right now. 34 (degrees) or so, if you go out now, it'll be melted before the evening," Krug said.

The Department of Public Works plow crews had a busy weekend as they worked to clear roads throughout the storm.

"A lot of snow, the trucks were out there, but they couldn't keep up with it. You just had to drive slow, and we got home really no trouble," Krug said.

Plows hit major roads first, then move to residential streets. The Department of Public Works is asking for patience as the process can take at least a day or two.

Watch here: What you need to know about the City of Milwaukee's snow emergency overnight Sunday.

Milwaukee digs out after major snowstorm dumps over ten inches of snow in some places

Wilson Williams, who lives on 53rd and Hampton, said crews made progress on his street.

"It seems to be pretty decent cause at least when I woke up this morning, they did have the street, they did plow a strip down the street that made it possible for people to kind of get out," Williams said.

On Sunday, Milwaukee declared a snow emergency, which impacts parking regulations. Sunday night, drivers need to park on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses. Monday night, drivers need to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses.

This allows plowing on both sides of the street over the next two days.

"They make it easy for the city of Milwaukee to kind of come through and do one side, and the next day, they'll be able to plow the next side with ease with no problem," Williams said.

Neighbors will continue working to clear snow as cleanup efforts continue throughout the area.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip