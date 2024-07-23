Milwaukee Democrats prepare to rally around Kamala Harris on the campaign trail

MILWAUKEE — New signage, shirts, bump stickers, and more for Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket are expected to start showing up in the next few weeks.

Volunteers and members of the Milwaukee County Democratic Party are now getting behind the Vice President, following President Joe Biden’s announcement over the weekend.

“It’s been nonstop in this office all day,” said Christine Sinicki, Milwaukee County Democratic Party Chair. "People are coming in, asking when we’re going to have signs, donating money, and asking how they can volunteer.”

Sinicki, who is also a delegate for the Democratic Party, said that people she’s spoken with are really excited to have Harris leading the Democrats into November.

“She embodies everything that I believe in,” said Sinicki. “Pro-choice, pro-worker, pro-family, and I’m just really excited to be able to support her.”

The news was welcoming to Cate Miller, who proudly displayed a Biden Harris political sign in her yard.

Miller now plans to volunteer as November draws closer. She thinks having Harris will add new energy to the race.

“I think she's our best chance for the environment, for women's rights, and for LGBTQIA rights,” said Miller.

Volunteer Julie Buckholt wants to see the Vice President look to the future and not just what she’s already accomplished.

“I want her to campaign on her issues and where she's headed,” said Buckholt. “I want to hear about her, her issues, her policies, and what she's going to do in the next four years.”

Buckholt and Miller said they don’t believe the rhetoric will change too much between Biden and now Harris at the top of the ticket.

“They were on the same page,” said Buckholt.

As to how Democrats plan to execute the new campaign plan, it still remains a mystery.

“Now, it’s just a matter of really revamping the script, waiting for the new literature to come in, the new signs, and just making sure we have people on the streets really talking about our ticket,” said Sinicki.

The biggest concern shared by Buckholt was starting over on the campaign trail. She shared that it’s similar to when President Biden announced he was going to run for president.

All three are looking forward to a new era for the party and are excited to see what the Vice President has to say on her visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday.



