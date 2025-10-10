Milwaukee crime stats show declines in carjackings, shootings but rises in homicides, trafficking

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced mixed crime statistics during a city press conference Friday, with significant decreases in carjackings and non-fatal shootings but increases in homicides and human trafficking cases.

The numbers cover January through September of this year compared to the same time frame in 2024, according to Milwaukee Police Department data presented by Chief Norman.

Carjackings dropped 47% during the nine-month period, while non-fatal shootings decreased 22%. Non-fatal shootings are down 40% compared to 2023 levels.

Milwaukee sees mixed results in crime statistics through September

However, homicides increased with eight more cases reported compared to last year. Human trafficking cases also rose, with five more incidents than the previous year.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson emphasized the need for community partnership to address the homicide increase.

"Everybody has a role to play as it relates to public safety including folks out in the community, family members, including bystanders in the community. If you see something, say something. Bring it up, let us know, report that information," Johnson said.

Johnson added that public safety is "the responsibility of everyone."

