Milwaukee crash victim Chloe Handrich released from hospital, recovery continues

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old women seriously injured when a Milwaukee driver crashed through a wooden barricade on Water Street last month has been released from the hospital.

Chloe Handrich's mother, Karen, confirmed to TMJ4 Wednesday that Chloe is home. Karen provided photos and video of the homecoming.

Karen Handrich

"Yes, these pictures are easy to share because we couldn’t be happier to have her home," Karen told TMJ4.

Chloe had been hospitalized since the crash occurred on July 20. Her friend, Samantha Zganjar, was also seriously injured during the incident, but has since been released from the hospital.

Chloe received massive head trauma, liver lacerations, multiple pelvic and leg fractures, and road rash covering her body. Zganjar had five teeth knocked out when her head slammed into a curb, suffered several fractures across her face and head, received dozens of stitches, and has other broken limbs.

Karen Handrich

The driver was only cited for failing to yield and driving without insurance or car registration, sparking outrage from family and other members of the community.

"There was no regard for these two 22-year-old girls whose lives have completely changed. The trajectory of their lives has changed forever because of this reckless driver who completely ignored a barricade and went flying through a barricade," Karen Handrich explained.

Chloe still has a long road to go. Her mother noted that while she is home, she is still in a hospital bed.

Karen also praised the hospital staff that took care of her daughter.

"The staff at Froedtert was amazing," she said. "They took such great care of her, and several staff came in to say good bye and were crying to see her leave."

