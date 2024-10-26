Watch Now
Milwaukee crash: Two children seriously injured after crash near 82nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Two children were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash near 82nd Street and Hampton Avenue on Friday.

Police say a 34-year-old driver was traveling westbound on West Hampton Avenue around 8 p.m. when they collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The driver then struck a tree and another parked vehicle before coming to a stop. Police confirmed that the parked vehicle was legally parked.

The passengers, two 5-year-old children, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver was also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

