Milwaukee crash: Two children seriously injured after crash near 82nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Two children were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash near 82nd Street and Hampton Avenue on Friday.
Police say a 34-year-old driver was traveling westbound on West Hampton Avenue around 8 p.m. when they collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle.
The driver then struck a tree and another parked vehicle before coming to a stop. Police confirmed that the parked vehicle was legally parked.
The passengers, two 5-year-old children, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver was also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.