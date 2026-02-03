Milwaukee couple offers fitness experience to strengthen relationships through movement

A local married couple is offering a new way for partners to connect through their fitness brand BeastClub with their "Beauty and Beast Experience" taking place this Saturday at Ascent Wellness in Milwaukee.

Troy and Laquita Brooks, who met through track and field in 2005, are hosting an event designed to help couples build stronger relationships while improving their physical health.

"The Beauty and Beast experience is all about connecting with your partner and initiating the foundation of love," Troy said.

The event aims to provide an alternative to traditional date nights by combining fitness with relationship building.

"Instead of just going out to eat or going to the movies, how can you do something that strengthens your body and your relationship?" Laquita said.

The Saturday event promises connection, laughter and unforgettable moments that participants will remember for years to come. The couple plans to give attendees tools they can use in their everyday lives.

"Our goal is not to just make this a workout class, but also make it a bonding experience," Laquita said. "Not only will we be working out and teaching people how to get stronger, we also will be having fun with them, having fun challenges and making it a really welcoming environment."

The Brooks' own relationship began through athletics when they connected via track and field in high school.

"It's been love and sparks ever since. It's really driven us to be where we are today," Troy said.

The couple believes their approach addresses a common relationship challenge - being physically close but emotionally distant.

"It's so easy to be sitting right by each other and not bonding and not connecting," Laquita said. "Our goal is to create a time where you're actually looking at each other in the eyes, actually moving your bodies together."

The experience offers couples an alternative to expensive dinner dates while providing lasting benefits for both physical health and relationship strength.

"The overall goal is to make sure that people are having a good time and look at working out as fun," Laquita said.

Below, is the event flyer with details on how to reserve your spot for Saturday.

