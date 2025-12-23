Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes new eastern black rhino in renovated habitat

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo has welcomed Zuri, a 15-year-old female eastern black rhino from the Cincinnati Zoo, as part of hopes to expand the endangered species population through future breeding programs.

The rhino's arrival coincides with the completion of a major habitat renovation that zoo officials say represents a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" for keepers and visitors alike.

"You don't build a new barn like this every day. This has been a huge project, many years in the making," said Joan Stasica, area supervisor with 20 years of experience at the zoo.

The new exhibit offers visitors a more immersive experience compared to the previous habitat, where guests could only view the animals through glass barriers.

"Now you're getting to hear them and smell them and see them closer, and it's just a much more sensory experience," Stasica said.

The renovation comes as the zoo continues its Wild Lights holiday event through New Year’s Eve, which directly supports animal care and conservation efforts.

"When you come to any kind of event at the zoo, whether it's Wild Lights or A La Carte or anything like that, the money is going to help support all of our animals who are ambassadors for their wild counterparts," Stasica explained.

Revenue from zoo events also contributes to conservation programs protecting wild rhino populations and other endangered species worldwide.

