Milwaukee County awarded nearly $8 million to upgrade transit services, buses

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has been awarded nearly $8 million to help optimize downtown transit services, upgrade county buses, improve traffic signals, and invest in public outreach.

The announcement was made in a release Tuesday by MCDOT, which outlined three projects the funding will support:



Milwaukee County Transit Services (MCTS) replacement buses

Traffic signal optimization

MCTS public outreach campaign to increase ridership



MCTS Replacement Buses

MCTS A MCTS bus.

The majority of the funding, awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), will go toward improving MCTS’s fleet, with $5.8 million supporting MCDOT’s plans to purchase GILLIG clean diesel buses to replace buses at the end of their useful life, according to the release.

MCTS says the new buses will provide significant environmental and economic benefits, including up to 40% fuel reduction and improved air quality.

They will also feature the following upgraded amenities for both passengers and operators:

Video monitors at the front of the bus

Plastic seating replacing older fabric seats

A security monitor giving riders a full view of the bus interior

Operators will also experience an upgraded cockpit with a streamlined digital dash.

Traffic Signal Optimization

Alberto Masnovo / Shutterstock A closeup of a traffic light.

MCTS says it also has its sights on traffic signal optimization, with $1,102,400 in funding set aside to improve downtown Milwaukee transit reliability and reduce wait times.

In the release, MCTS says 24 downtown Milwaukee intersections could be optimized along N. Water Street and N. 6th Street. The bus lines traveling these corridors connect communities to major destinations, including thousands of jobs.

Public Outreach

TMJ4 Passengers aboard an MCTS bus in Milwaukee.

Lastly, MCTS has allocated $1 million to provide public outreach to demographic groups it says are more likely to rely on public transit.

The outreach would include accessibility initiatives, with an emphasis on education. MCTS says the focus would be on making sure target audiences, and the general public, have the most current information about how to ride the bus, use the system, and help improve traffic congestion and reduce the environmental impact from driving.

“Investments in public transportation are needed now more than ever in Milwaukee County. I want to thank the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for delivering this funding that will support Wisconsin’s largest transit system,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The ability to upgrade our fleet, optimize travel times, and educate new riders is crucial to growing our local economy by getting people to work, school, and medical appointments. I look forward to ensuring these investments will enhance public transit services for Milwaukee County residents and families.”

The funding was awarded through the 2025-28 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) [content.govdelivery.com] Supplemental Cycle.

