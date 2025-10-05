Milwaukee County Parks to host 2 spooktacular family-friendly Halloween celebrations

Milwaukee County Parks has announced they will be hosting two family-friendly Halloween celebrations this fall.

Grab the family and head over to Wehr Nature Center (9701 W College Ave, Franklin) from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18 for the 37th annual Halloween Haunts at Wehr Nature Center. Watch the forest come alive with whimsical woodland creatures, including a cackling witch, a talking owl, and more! Visitors can enjoy woodland trails lit up by more than 300 glowing Jack-O’-Lanterns that will complement the not-too-spooky vibe that is perfect for families.

Admission is $15 per person, or $12 for Friends of Wehr members. Non-members will have a $5 parking fee that is payable online during registration. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. There is a maximum of 16 tickets per household.

Spooky season family fun does not stop there! On Oct. 30, the Kosciuszko Community Center (2201 S. Seventh St., Milwaukee) will host a Trick-or-Treat and Resource Fair. The spooktacular event will run from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and is FREE and open to the public! Visitors can expect family-friendly activities, including a piñata, cookie decorating, face painting, a costume contest, safe trick-or-treating, and the opportunity to connect with community resource vendors.

Interested in more information on Milwaukee County Parks? Click here!

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip