Milwaukee County Parks to host 2 spooktacular family-friendly Halloween celebrations

Milwaukee County Parks has announced they will be hosting two family-friendly Halloween celebrations this fall.
Grab the family and head over to Wehr Nature Center (9701 W College Ave, Franklin) from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18 for the 37th annual Halloween Haunts at Wehr Nature Center. Watch the forest come alive with whimsical woodland creatures, including a cackling witch, a talking owl, and more! Visitors can enjoy woodland trails lit up by more than 300 glowing Jack-O’-Lanterns that will complement the not-too-spooky vibe that is perfect for families.
Admission is $15 per person, or $12 for Friends of Wehr members. Non-members will have a $5 parking fee that is payable online during registration. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. There is a maximum of 16 tickets per household.
Spooky season family fun does not stop there! On Oct. 30, the Kosciuszko Community Center (2201 S. Seventh St., Milwaukee) will host a Trick-or-Treat and Resource Fair. The spooktacular event will run from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and is FREE and open to the public! Visitors can expect family-friendly activities, including a piñata, cookie decorating, face painting, a costume contest, safe trick-or-treating, and the opportunity to connect with community resource vendors.
