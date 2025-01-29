Milwaukee County Parks to hold a public meeting tonight to discuss future Bender Park projects

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Community members are invited to join a public meeting at Lake Vista Pavilion to discuss future Bender Park projects.

The meeting is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

There are also expected to be updates on the boat launch, trail, and road projects, according to the public notice on the Milwaukee County Parks website. Representatives of the Milwaukee County Parks Department will also be in attendance.

Lake Vista Pavilion is located at 4001 Lake Vista Parkway, Oak Creek, Wis., 53154.

