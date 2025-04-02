Milwaukee County Parks hold 2 hiring events

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks will hold two hiring events this spring, offering an array of positions across the park system.
The first event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Brown Deer Clubhouse, 7625 N Range Line Rd.
"Our parks play a vital role in the health and happiness of our community," said Guy Smith, Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks. "We are looking for dedicated, passionate individuals who are eager to contribute to the joy and well-being of our citizens and visitors. This hiring event represents a fantastic opportunity to join a team that values service and stewardship of our natural resources."
Participants are encouraged to register to secure a time slot, although walk-ins are welcome during event hours as spots do fill up fast.
Free parking will be available for all attendees.
A second hiring event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. April 9 at King Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet St. Pre-registration is not presently available the second event.
