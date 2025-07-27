Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called to incident near 19th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirms they were called out to the scene of a deadly incident on Sunday, July 27.

Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service log says officers were responding to a shooting in the area of 19th and Nash around the same time.

TMJ4

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for further information on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip