Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called to incident near 19th and Nash

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called to incident near 19th and Nash
Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called to incident near 19th and Nash
Image (7).jfif
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirms they were called out to the scene of a deadly incident on Sunday, July 27.

Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service log says officers were responding to a shooting in the area of 19th and Nash around the same time.

Milwaukee police respond to shooting

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for further information on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones