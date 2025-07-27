Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called to incident near 19th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirms they were called out to the scene of a deadly incident on Sunday, July 27.
Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service log says officers were responding to a shooting in the area of 19th and Nash around the same time.
TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for further information on the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.
