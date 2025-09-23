Milwaukee County flood victims receive FEMA relief as recovery efforts continue

GREENFIELD, WI — Six weeks after historic floods devastated Southeast Wisconsin, residents are beginning to see relief from FEMA as the federal agency distributes millions in assistance to flood victims.

Terry Crawford's foundation caved in after the August floods, leaving a gaping hole in his basement wall. When contractor John Garcia with Builders Remodeling Organization LLC first saw the damage, he called it one of the worst flood scenarios he had ever encountered.

"One of the worst case scenarios in a flood-damaged house ever, I've ever seen," Garcia said.

Garcia knew immediate action was necessary to save Crawford's home.

"If we weren't able to shore up the house in the time we did, I don't think we would've been able to save the home," Garcia said.

The full restoration will cost over $100,000. Garcia started the work before Crawford could pay him, something Crawford believes saved his home; however, the financial burden remained daunting.

"It's exhausting, we're being positive about it, hopefully we get the money from somewhere," Crawford said.

After applying for FEMA aid, Crawford received welcome news. A FEMA representative contacted him and quickly processed his application.

"I got a text from a FEMA guy, he said he was going to be here on Friday. He showed up, and by Monday, I had my money," Crawford said.

Crawford received approximately $27,000 and immediately paid Garcia for his work.

Crawford is not alone in receiving assistance. As of Tuesday, FEMA has distributed $9.2 million in housing assistance and $7.1 million in other needs assistance in Milwaukee County. The agency has received over 19,000 valid registrations for assistance in the county, with just under 2,200 people receiving money so far.

FEMA officials say those numbers will continue to rise as the application window remains open and they work to fulfill more applications daily, even after the window closes.

While debris around Crawford's property serves as a reminder of the long road ahead, the FEMA assistance provides hope.

"It looked like an impossible thing to do, but I'm seeing little steps; it's getting better each day," Crawford said.

