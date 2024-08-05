MILWAUKEE — Early voting is underway and drop boxes are back in Milwaukee County.

The state Supreme Court ruled last month they are a legal way for voters to turn in ballots.

They will be at 13 sites across the city and are open right now for the August 13 primary.

"We have to give people the ability to vote," said voter Bruce Colborn. "I myself have problems walking so this brings us closer to the ability to make sure everyone can."

TMJ4 News Bruce Colborn works for Souls to the Polls. He says having Dropboxes back in Milwaukee County will make a big difference in accessibility for differently-abled voters.

Colborn was there Monday morning to see for himself the drop boxes that are back in use in Milwaukee County.

"Most people, average people, working people have very little power. The power that they do have is the power to vote but they also have to use that power," said Colborn.

Watch: Milwaukee County drop box locations open for August Primary elections

Milwaukee County drop box locations open for August Primary elections

A former bus driver in Milwaukee for 20 years, Colborn now volunteers with the local voting group "Souls to the Polls" alongside Executive Director Gregory Lewis.

"Our immediate needs are met when we all work together and that's what Souls to the Polls' goal is," said Lewis.

TMJ4 News Pastor Gregory Lewis is the Executive director of Souls to the Polls. He was there the first day Dropboxes opened for ballots in Milwaukee County.

"What do you have to say to people who think drop boxes are not secure enough or safe enough for elections?" asked TMJ4's Mariam Mackar.

"I was just over there and I was punching that drop box. It is solid, solid metal," said Lewis. "It is locked securely and cameras are on those boxes 24/7. They are secure, they are in our communities and they're convenient."

Paulina Gutierrez, the Milwaukee Elections Commission director, says the county is prepped and ready for this month's primary and eventually November's election.

TMJ4 News Milwaukee Co Elections Commissioner Paulina Gutierrez shows voters Dropboxes.

"We have been fully staffed, we've hired additional people to help in our office processing multiple registrations," said Gutierrez. "Now with drop boxes, we have multiple collection teams. We have about 23 people that have been trained and ready to go starting today picking up those ballots from our drop boxes."

TMJ4 News Milwaukee Co Elections Commissioner Paulina Gutierrez shows voters Dropboxes.

Drop boxes will be available across the city to take your ballots until 6 p.m. on election day.

Drop box locations:



Atkinson Library, 1960 W. Atkinson Ave.

Bay View Library, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Capitol Library, 3969 N. 74th St.

Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

City Hall Complex, 200 E. Wells St.

East Library, 2320 N. Cramer St.

Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road.

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Ave.

Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th St.

Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip